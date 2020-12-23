Very few producers had as successful of a year as Wheezy did in 2020. You likely heard his producer tag—Future’s voice mumbling “Wheezy Outta Here”—at the beginning of many of your favorite songs. But Wheezy’s reach in 2020 goes beyond radio hits.

The Atlanta producer has credits on at least a dozen top-charting albums this year, including Lil Baby’s My Turn, Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake, and Gunna’s Wunna. His contributions in 2020 have been so dominant that Spotify’s Rap Caviar even dubbed him its Producer of the Year.

Wheezy tells Complex that his favorite memory of 2020 was “the Pluto x Baby Pluto project, just the songs I did, and that’s it.” But he’s already plotting his next 365 days. Wheezy teases YSL Records’ upcoming compilation album, Slime Language 2, noting that the project will be a moment to remember.

“Man, you can just expect a lot of hits,” he tells Complex. “I’m just proud of the whole team, the growth, the news we have. Thug got his daughter a debut song on it. We got some of Thug’s new artists that’ll be on it. Also, it’s just a lot of good music.”

In addition to nabbing production credits on Slime Language 2, Wheezy is gearing up for the release of his solo album. “My album is going to be the biggest thing that I'm excited about for 2021. Everybody will be on,” he says, noting that he will be pulling features from the long list of artists he worked with this year. He also hints that he was just in Cabo working on Travis Scott’s next album.

Aside from his music, Wheezy says he is most excited “for them to let us go off of this quarantine, hopefully.” There’s still a lot of uncertainty around the pandemic, but what is indisputable is that Wheezy had an incredible run in 2020. In his own words, the producer reflected on his memories from working on some of his favorite projects. In addition to the albums listed below, he also produced on projects from artists like Lil Keed, Yak Gotti, King Von, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and many more.