Few people are going to support you the way your mom does. As a result, Gunna decided to thank his mom by giving her a very expensive birthday present.

On Tuesday, Gunna celebrated his mother's birthday by gifting her a new Mercedes-Benz. The rapper showed his mother getting her surprise present on his Instagram Stories.

Gunna made sure that the black convertible was a coup so that his mom could cruise by herself without worrying about anyone asking for a ride. The Atlanta native also complimented the ride by adding two purses to each seat. The handbags were filled with red roses that complimented the car's interior accents.

Gunna's gift follows the precedent set by the head of his record label, Young Thug. The Wunna artist turned 27 in June. To help him celebrate, Thugger bought him a Rolls Royce Cullinan. Like his mother's Benz, Gunna's luxury SUV is black with a chrome grill and chrome Spirit of Ecstacy. The interior of the Cullinan is black with sky blue accents.