DJ Khaled and Fat Joe are embarking on a new venture together with the arrival of their joint OnlyFans page.

Khaled announced the news on his Instagram page on Tuesday, sharing a video of the pair hanging out and playing a friendly—and competitive—game of basketball. “@fatjoe and I are officially bringing THE LIGHT to @onlyfans,” the DJ/producer wrote in the caption, adding that he and Joe need a “legendary rematch.”

On their OnlyFans, the duo will post motivational and inspirational talks, and guide fans to “the light,” while sharing uplifting insights. Fans will also get a glimpse into Khaled and Joe’s personal lives, and will see the pair play basketball, dine together, hang in the studio with special guests, and more.

Khaled and Joe decided to launch their OnlyFans page because they’re always together. “We’ll be sharing content that’s not anywhere else….it’s the light,” Khaled said in a statement. “We also wanted to create a community that’s full of positivity and hypes each other up! We want to get to know our actual fans," Fat Joe added.

The duo’s profile is now live with content arriving on Jan. 25.