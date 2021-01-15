As promised, Dvsn is starting 2021 with the release of new music.

The OVO duo, made up Daniel Daley and Nineteen85, returned Thursday night with Amusing Her Feelings—the deluxe version of their 2020 critically acclaimed A Muse in Her Feelings album. Dvsn announced the project toward the end of 2020 with the release of their gospel-inspired cut "Blessings." Several weeks later, they returned with "Use Somebody"—a King's of Leon cover that salutes the rock band's 2008 hits "Use Somebody" and "Sex on Fire."

In addition to the previously released tracks, Amusing Her Feelings delivers "She Said" and "He Said" featuring Miguel.

You can stream the deluxe EP on Apple Music or via Spotify below.

Nineteen85 described the release as a "chapter," suggesting there was more to come. Dvsn may have hinted at additional music releases back in April 2020, when they shared other interpretations of the A Muse in Her Feelings title, including "Amusing Her Feelings" and "I'm Using Her Feelings."

Is a third chapter on the way? Stay tuned.