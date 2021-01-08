Dvsn returned with another song from their forthcoming Amusing Her Feelings album titled "Use Somebody."

Dvsn's Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85 dropped off their track "Blessings" last month. The track is also set to be featured on the duo's follow-up to A Muse in Her Feelings.

Amusing Her Feelings will be out on Friday, January 15.

You can listen to "Use Somebody," which covers Kings of Leon's song of the same title and "Sex On Fire," up top via YouTube, below via Spotify, or on other streaming platforms.

