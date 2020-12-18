To show appreciation for their fans, Dvsn recently kicked off "5 Days of Blessings"—an online event in which the duo has gifted fans with vinyl giveaways, autographed merch, and a special broadcast of Night Shift. Tonight, members Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85 continue the festivities with their appropriately titled new track "Blessings."

"It’s the time of year when you might need to bless someone!" Dvsn wrote in the record's announcement.

The duo told fans "Blessings" will appear on their forthcoming project, Amusing Her Feelings, the follow-up to A Muse in Her Feelings, which arrived earlier this year. Dvsn spoke about their latest album in an April interview with Complex, explaining they wanted to take listeners on a "roller coaster."

"The story that we're playing throughout this is finding different ways through the music. And through the actual moving the music and the things with the lyrics, the stories are kind of interpreting what you've been feeling," Nineteen85 said. "You, as the muse, and the different ways that you will relate to things. We do kind of take you on a roller coaster—it goes up and down a few times, it starts off pretty sad and then it gets happier, and then you get started again. But then it feels like, you know, even by the end, it might be a bit of a triumphant ending, it might be working, and then [it goes] back out again ..."

The duo hasn't revealed any information about Amusing Her Feelings, other than it's "coming soon."

You can stream "Blessings" now on Apple Music and Spotify."