Dr. Dre is reportedly in intensive care a week after he was taken to the hospital when he suffered a brain aneurysm, and doctors still don't know what caused it.

TMZ reports that, despite a post from Dre that saw him tell his followers he'll hopefully be home soon, sources say the hip-hop mogul has been in ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles since he was first taken there. Doctors are continuing to run tests on him in an attempt to figure out what triggered the aneurysm, and doctors want to keep an eye on him incase he suffers from another aneurysm in the near future.

On Jan. 5, Dre provided an update on his condition and said that he was "doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team." He said at the time he would "be out of the hospital and back home soon," but unfortunately it would appear as though it's a little too dangerous to do that just yet. Sources have added that Dre is currently getting some rest, and his family has been informed that a "bad outcome" isn't likely right now.

While he's been at the hospital, Dre's home has been the target of burglars. According to the police, the suspects had unsuccessfully attempted to burglar his home. He's also been dealing with his very public divorce while still in the hospital, with reports indicating he's agreed to pay $2 million in temporary spousal support to his estranged wife Nicole Young.