Dr. Dre's residence in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, California was the sight of an attempted break-in on Tuesday night while the music industry icon was in the hospital.

The burglars, per a report from regional outlet KABC-TV, tried to break into a home owned by Dre at approximately 10 p.m. local time but were ultimately unsuccessful in their efforts to get inside the residence. According to police, the suspects were known to "bang on fences and doors" prior to breaking into a home. At one point, authorities thought the group in question was targeting a home in the area owned by Kamala Harris but later confirmed the target was one owned by Dre.

On Tuesday night, police noticed an SUV believed to have been involved in the attempted break-in, chasing it until four suspects inside were apprehended and taken into custody in Pacific Palisades. A bag filled with saws, crowbars, and other "burglary tools" was found inside the SUV.

At the time, Dre was in the hospital after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm. In a statement shared to his Instagram on Tuesday night, Dre told fans he was receiving "excellent care" from the team at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.

"Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes," Dre said. "I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!"

According to TMZ, who shared video of the men being apprehended, the suspects saw the story of Dre's hospitalization and were inspired to target the residence due to his absence.