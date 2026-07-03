Featured
From Drake to TOBi to Kaytranada, these are the songs that got Canada through a year where we saw a fleeting light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.Natalie Harmsen
This year, Canadian artists elevated the craft altogether. Here are the 25 best rap, R&B, and pop albums in Canada, from Emanuel to Drake to Charlotte Cardin.Sumiko Wilson
Juno-nominated Vancouver hip-hop group Manila Group dish on their favourite Asian restaurants in the city, from Chinese to Vietnamese to Korean.Alex Nino Gheciu
Weed has fuelled some of Canada's best bangers. From Drake to Backxwash to Choclair, here are the country's most potent lyrics about getting high.Kyle Mullin