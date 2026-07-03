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Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Baka Not Nice, Shay Lia, YSN Fab, Aiza

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1191 days ago
Toronto independent rapper Charmaine
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Charmaine, Manila Grey, Savannah Ré, AR Paisley

2023 may have just begun, but that won’t stop the flurry of new tracks releasing every week. To make things easier, we’ve compiled the best new Canadian songs.

Louis Pavlakos1282 days ago
Gunna
Music

Veld Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup f/ Polo G, Gunna, Coi Leray, Alesso

Veld Music Festival is returning this summer with several big names in their 2022 lineup. The festival will be held on July 29 to 31 in Downsview Park. 

Elisa Ammaturo1619 days ago
Manila Grey
Music

Manila Grey Return With "Island Baby (Maarte)" Off Paradise Rising EP 'semilucent 2'

The Vancouver duo drop a new music video for the lead single off 'semilucent 2,' a compilation EP from Paradise Rising, a label supporting Filipino artists.

Alex Nino Gheciu1747 days ago
Manila Grey in the "Sometimes" music video
Music

Manila Grey Explore Love and Lust in "Sometimes" Music Video

The Vancouver R&amp;B duo return with the standout single from their recent LP 'No Saints on Knight Street,' before hitting the road on a cross-Canadian tour.

Alex Nino Gheciu1758 days ago
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Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: March 2021

This month’s roundup of Canadian releases is all about the fresh sounds bringing us into a new season. Here are the best homegrown bangers of March.

Sumiko Wilson1934 days ago
Manila Grey posing in East Vancouver on set of "00 Luck" music video.
Music

Neon Knights: Manila Grey on Inspiring Asian Youth in Canada and Abroad

The Juno-nominated Vancouver R&B duo talk about having the top song in Manila, their experiences as Filipino-Canadian immigrants, and the rise in Asian hate.

Alex Nino Gheciu1935 days ago
best canadian songs 2020 drake nav mustafa manila grey jessie reyez
Music

The Best Canadian Songs of 2020

It was the worst of times, but we had the best of songs. From Drake to Grimes to Justin Bieber—these were the finest bangers Canada had to offer this year.

Calum Marsh2035 days ago
best canadian songs august
Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: August 2020

From TOBi to Robin Banks to Charlotte Day Wilson, these were the best Canadian songs that scored this summer’s coda.

Sumiko Wilson2149 days ago
mg shibuya
Music

Premiere: Manila Grey Drift Through "Shibuya" in New Single

The Vancouver R&B duo premiere their new single on Complex Canada.

Alex Nino Gheciu2152 days ago
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manila grey vancouver
Music

Manila Grey Are Driving the Vancouver Sound | Northern Clutch

We capture the Filipino-Canadian duo in the studio and chat about their come-up, Asian representation in pop culture, and their love for the JDM lifestyle.

Akeena Legall2193 days ago
20 cdn artists
Music

20 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2020

Up-and-coming artists to watch out for this year, from Jessie Reyez to Pressa to Manila Grey.

Alex Nino Gheciu2365 days ago
manila grey 3 songs
Music

Premiere: MANILA GREY Return With 3 New Tracks

The Vancouver pair return with three brand new versatile cuts.

Kyle Shokeye2838 days ago

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