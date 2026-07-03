Curtis Waters

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Curtis Waters
Music

The Pop Star Role-Play of Curtis Waters

The Juno-nominated artist tackles grandeur and reality distortion in his masterful new project Plastic World. He talks DIY culture &amp; pushing the pop-punk sound.

Akeena Legall1863 days ago
curtis waters
Music

Curtis Waters Looks Back on His Own Irony on New Track "Conceited"

Inspired by the music of the 2010s and modern hyperpop, "Conceited" stays true to Curtis Waters' signature irony. Listen to the artist's new track.

Sydney Brasil1968 days ago
best canadian songs january 2021
Music

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: January 2021

While Canada's produced pop gems from coast to coast this month, Toronto's abuzz with international attention for a music scene that's demanded it for decades.

Brian Capitao1996 days ago
25 canadian artists to watch out for mustafa smiley charmaine emanuel curtis waters backxwash
Music

25 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2021

From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.

Alex Nino Gheciu2006 days ago
Curtis Waters My Ex GF
Music

Curtis Waters' New Single Is the Love Song We All Need

The 17 year old Calgary-based artist made the cutest bubblegum trap song.

jayemkayem3306 days ago
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