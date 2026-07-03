Latest Stories
The Pop Star Role-Play of Curtis Waters
The Juno-nominated artist tackles grandeur and reality distortion in his masterful new project Plastic World. He talks DIY culture & pushing the pop-punk sound.
Curtis Waters Looks Back on His Own Irony on New Track "Conceited"
Inspired by the music of the 2010s and modern hyperpop, "Conceited" stays true to Curtis Waters' signature irony. Listen to the artist's new track.
The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: January 2021
While Canada's produced pop gems from coast to coast this month, Toronto's abuzz with international attention for a music scene that's demanded it for decades.
25 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2021
From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.
Curtis Waters' New Single Is the Love Song We All Need
The 17 year old Calgary-based artist made the cutest bubblegum trap song.