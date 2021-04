The Today Show shared the finalists for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Thursday morning.

The show started with announcements for Top Hot 100 Artist, which includes DaBaby, Drake, Dua Lipa, Pop Smoke, and the Weeknd, plus finalists for Top Latin Male Artist and Top Female Rap Artist. The rest of the many categories rolled out from there.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will be held Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, airing on NBC. See the BBMA finalists below.