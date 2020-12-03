Following the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album Good News, the Houston rapper sat down with her producer and close collaborator LilJuMadeDaBeat for TIDAL’s Credit Due series.

The pair discuss their sound, working relationship, and the hit records they’ve made. “I work with people who I feel like I’ma have that bond with because we gon' make good music if we really know each other. If we really fuckin’ with each other tough, that’s gonna be the way that the music gon' sound, it’s gonna have that good chemistry,” Megan said.

Juicy J also appeared in the episode to talk about working with Meg. “I work with people who make me feel like this is gonna be easy, this is gonna be comfortable,” she said. “Like, Juicy J was familiar to me because I also grew up listening to a lot of Three 6 Mafia.”

The full episode is available for both TIDAL members and non-members right here.

Good News debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 last week and was the most-streamed album of the week. Meg has had two prior projects land in the Top 10: her EP Suga, which arrived at No. 7 in May 2020, and her mixtape Fever, which hit No. 10 in June 2019. Good News features Beyoncé, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Lil Durk, City Girls, SZA, and Mustard.

