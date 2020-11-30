In its first full week available to the masses, Megan Thee Stallion's Good News debuted in the second spot on the Billboard 200. To hit that position, it sold 100,500 equivalent album units in the United States for the week ending on November 26 (Thursday), according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It also stands out as the most streamed album from this past week, and follows a pair of Top 10 finishes registered by Megan courtesy of both an EP, Suga (which hit No. 7 in May 2020) and a mixtape, Fever (which came in at No. 10 in June 2019). Good News features Beyoncé, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Lil Durk, City Girls, SZA, and Mustard.

The only album to best it this week was BTS' Be, which represents the fifth time BTS has put out an album that secured the chart's top spot. In fact, this would mark the second time they've done so in 2020, following this past March's Map of the Soul: 7.

As was the case with Good News, Be was released on November 20. It earned a whopping 242,000 equivalent album units in the highly-relevant-for-the-purpose-of-this article November 20-26 time period. This debut showing is actually the largest for an album by a group since BTS did better with 422,000 equivalent units when that same album we just mentioned (see: Map of the Soul: 7) came out.

Be was an album made up of mostly Korean-language tracks, but did also feature "Dynamite," the group's first entirely English song, which was also No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in the first week of September, and has been featured in multiple ongoing ad campaigns. By hitting No. 1 for the second time in 2020, BTS registers a milestone shared only by YoungBoy, who made it to the top spot twice this year with 38 Baby 2 and Top.

Other members of the newest top 10 include: Ariana Grande's Positions, which formerly sat at No. 1, and most recently bumped up from the fourth spot to the third off of 61,000 equivalent album units. As for the new No. 4, that would be Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon which was: also once No. 1. In fifth was Future and Lil Uzi Vert's Pluto x Baby Pluto, which fell from the second spot that it debuted at for the week ending November 19. That one did 46,000 units.

As for Megan's Good News, click here for six major takeaways from her debut.