Lil Baby has a lot to celebrate lately, including his 26th birthday last week and two Grammy nominations for his song “The Bigger Picture.”

Apparently, the Atlanta native has also made some nice coin from performing this year, even though he only played one show. In a new interview with The Breakfast Club, he revealed that he gets paid $400,000 a concert. “Since I started rapping ... I been booked two [or] three times a weekend. I only did one show this year, and it’s the end of the year. A hundred shows maybe at least in a year, so it’s like a whole year, I did one show,” Lil Baby said around the 4:00 minute mark.

He continued, “A hundred shows is on the low end. [With] weekends, that’s like two shows a weekend, that’s like Friday and Saturday. … I wanna go on tour for sure, that 40 shows at one time.”

While the rapper earned two nominations for “The Bigger Picture”—for Rap Song and Rap Performance—he wasn’t recognized for Album of the Year, even though his latest record, My Turn debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and overall, has spent 40 weeks on the chart.

“This award, that award. I ain’t gonna trip,” he said around the 12:15 minute mark. “I appreciate if I get it, don’t get me wrong. But I ain’t tripping, especially if I’m a performer and I got nominated. I gotta wait for it—that’s like I won to me. And even then, for Lil Baby to be at the Grammys, we won. Where I come from, for sure. Everybody won.”

