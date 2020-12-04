After turning 26 on Thursday, Lil Baby kept the birthday celebrations coming and received some gifts from some of his closest friends. The Atlanta rapper already showcased what his sons and frequent collaborator 42 Dugg got him for his birthday, and now he's given a look at what his girlfriend Jayda Cheaves, Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden, and fellow Atlanta rapper 21 Savage gifted him.

"Don't play with him," wrote Lil Baby in the caption for a video that showed him receiving his gift from Harden in the early hours of Friday morning. The presents included $100,000 in cash, a Richard Millie watch, and a Prada bag. "How the fucc I get a bag full of honey buns with a honey bun an a Richard Millie! Mannn @jharden13 brooooo wtf!! An I'm drunk."

Considering the gifts he showed from 42 Dugg and his sons on Wednesday, it's safe to say that the "Drip Too Hard" rapper was pretty much spoiled on his birthday. He also showcased what Cheaves got him, with yet another impressive show of a very clearly expensive watch. "She know how to get only thing I ain't got," wrote Baby in a caption alongside the video.

Quality Control CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas" also gave the rapper a substantial gift. "Just when I thought shit couldn't get better it got better," he wrote. "Thank you bro not for this car but for helping me change my fuccin life .... I get all theese gifts because I look out for everybody I'm never saying no to nobody so they can't wait to go hard for me !! Love all y'all !!"

Just last night, Lil Baby celebrated his birthday by sharing two videos for his new tracks "On Me" and "Errbody."