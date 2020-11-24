As the pandemic continues f*cking things up here in the States, it's actually quite reassuring to see normalcy-adjacent things like the Grammys figuring out a way forward during one of the wildest eras in modern history.

Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa joined an assortment of creatives to unveil the nominations for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Peep the archived livestream to see the unveiling of this year's class of nominees:

Among the highlights from this year's potential honorees are Beyoncé coming out on top with nine total nominations, while the artists wit the second-most—a tie between Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa—bagged six. Best New Artist nominee Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, has four nominations

The ceremony itself, albeit surely under vastly different circumstances than any other year on record, goes down Jan. 31 with newly announced host Trevor Noah. In the meantime, make your best guesses among a selection of 2021 nominees below.

For more info on the impending ceremony and a detailed (i.e. credits-filled) breakdown of the 2021 class, click here.