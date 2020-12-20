Rowdy Rebel immediately hit the studio following his release from prison on Dec. 15.

According to OnSmash, after debuting a new track with Funkmaster Flex, the GS9 crew member also laid down a "First Day Out" freestyle, which Flex has since previewed. The new track also features an intro from Bobby Shmurda.

Other clips of Rowdy in the studio have also surfaced.

Following his release, Rowdy also called Shmurda, which Rowdy recorded during an Instagram Live session. “I love all my fans, I love all the support,” Bobby said during the conversation. “We’ll be right there. Don’t even trip.” While the two rappers were supposed to be released around the same time, Shmurda is still finishing out his prison sentence and is due to be released in December 2021. He was up for parole in September but was ultimately denied due to multiple alleged violations he's incurred in prison. In 2016, the still-incarcerated rapper notably accepted more prison time than originally given in order to reduce Rowdy’s sentence.

