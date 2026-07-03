Funkmaster Flex

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Whether it's radio turned TV personality Wendy Williams, or Stress magazine founder like Alan Ket, these pioneers shaped how we tell stories about hip-hop.
Aria Hughes

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Logo of Hot 97 FM, a prominent radio station, displayed on a backdrop with a cityscape in the background.
Music

Hot 97 Announces New Hosts Following 'Ebro in the Morning' Axing

Hot 97 introduced Ronndell Smith, Lana Harris, and Million as new hosts but stopped short of confirming their roles or time slots.

Mark Elibert209 days ago
Funk Flex, Kimora Lee Simmons, Russell Simmons, Birdman
Pop Culture

Funk Flex Alleges Kimora Lee Simmons Had an Affair With Birdman Due to His Wealth

Kimora Lee and Russell were married from 1998 to 2009; they share two daughters.

tara mahadevan212 days ago
Dababy, Funk Flex, Birdman, Kimora Lee Simmons
Music

Funk Flex Says Kimora Lee Simmons Had Sexual Relationship With Birdman After DaBaby Denied Claim

Funk Flex criticized Kimora Lee Simmons on Hot 97 following the premiere of her new reality show, Kimora: Back in the Fab Lane, airing his accusations during his Monday morning broadcast.

Alex Ocho213 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 20: Funk Master Flex attends October London In Concert at Brooklyn Steel on February 20, 2024 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Kimora Lee Simmons attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 22: Rapper DaBaby performs on stage at Loud Park on November 22, 2025 in Navi Mumbai, India.
Pop Culture

Funk Flex Calls Kimora Lee Simmons a 'Bird,' Claims 'DaBaby Was Beating That'

Flex's allegation comes after Russell Simmons accused his ex-wife of theft and barring a relationship with their daughters.

Jaelani Turner-Williams213 days ago
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Two images side by side: On the left, Funkmaster Flex in a neon beanie and headphones; on the right, Cole Burston with braids and a denim jacket.
Music

Funk Flex Defends Ebro From Drake Amid Show Cancelation: ‘Kendrick Touched You Up’

Drake recently posted an axe emoji in the comments of a post reporting on the cancellation of 'Ebro in the Morning.'

Joe Price213 days ago
Ebro Darden and Funkmaster Flex
Music

Funk Flex Will Take Mornings at Hot 97 Now That Ebro Darden's Show Has Ended (UPDATE)

Flex's new shift reportedly begins on Dec. 15.

Trey Alston214 days ago
Max B in a hoodie and sunglasses, Funk Flex in a neon beanie and leather jacket. Jim Jones in a colorful shirt and hat.
Music

Max B Says Funk Flex Played Jim Jones Diss Track Without His Input: 'That Wasn’t Me'

Max B apologized and said the “Grand Cru” performance wasn’t meant as a renewed Jim Jones diss.

Mark Elibert228 days ago
DJ Enuff.
Music

DJ Enuff Reflects on Hot 97 Departure, Says He Was at Station For 'Too Long'

The Heavy Hitter DJ was employed at the legendary hip-hop station for 27 years.

Trey Alston307 days ago
Diddy and Funkmaster Flex
Music

Funk Flex Shouts Out Diddy, Says He’ll 'Come Through' if Mogul Plays Madison Square Garden

Diddy recently revealed he’s planning a comeback performance after his release.

tara mahadevan317 days ago
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Funkmaster Flex
Music

Funk Flex Reflects on Early Days of Hot 97, Says They Started Playing Hip-Hop ‘Out of Desperation’

Funkmaster Flex says Hot 97 "played hip-hop out of desperation" because it was going "out of business."

tara mahadevan317 days ago
DJ Funk Flex (aka Funkmaster Flex, Aston George Taylor Jr.) opens when Rapper Big Daddy Kane (aka Antonio Hardy) performs in concert with a live band at City Winery on February 1, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Funk Flex Denies Having DJ Enuff Fired From Hot 97: 'I Love Him to Death'

The DJ addressed speculation that he had his longtime friend axed from the hip-hop station.

Alex Ocho318 days ago
(L-R) Funk Flex and DJ Enuff.
Music

Funk Flex Responds to DJ Enuff Hot 97 Firing Allegations: 'Don't Play With Me'

Enuff, who has been sacked from the station after 27 years, believes in his "heart" that Flex was the one who had him fired.

Jaelani Turner-Williams321 days ago
Funkmaster Flex performs onstage during the Roots Picnic at The Mann at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Music

Funk Flex Announces His 'Last Show' on Hot 97: 'End of an Era' (UPDATE)

The longtime resident Hot 97 DJ promised to make his final 7 p.m. show a "great one."

Jaelani Turner-Williams322 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 1: DJ Funk Flex (aka Funkmaster Flex, Aston George Taylor Jr.) opens when Rapper Big Daddy Kane (aka Antonio Hardy) performs in concert with a live band at City Winery on February 1, 2024 in New York City. WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: (L-R) Normani, Rokael Lizama and Cassie attend The Hollywood Reporter Beauty Dinner Presented by Instagram, Sponsored by Upneeq, Honoring the Top Glam Squads in Hollywood at Holloway House on October 25, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
Music

Funk Flex Calls Out Cassie Post-Diddy Acquittal: ‘I Don't See U as a Victim'

The radio DJ accused Cassie of making "bad choices" when she was younger.

Jaelani Turner-Williams379 days ago
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Sean "Diddy" Combs wearing sunglasses, a white jacket, and a chain, stands against a pink background with logos.
Music

Diddy Trial: 50 Cent, Cassie, Boosie, Aubrey O'Day & More React to Verdict

50 Cent, Cassie, Boosie, and more speak out following the Diddy trial verdict, sharing reactions across social media.

Mark Elibert379 days ago
Funkmaster Flex and Drake
Music

Funkmaster Flex Says "Drake Is 100% Right" About Artists Paying For Radio Play, Cites Numbers

The legendary radio personality shared his knowledge of current payola tactics with exact figures and added, "This is why independent artists don't rise to the top."

Trey Alston597 days ago
Funk Flex, Shyne
Music

Funk Flex Calls Shyne a ‘Liar,” Threatens to ‘Check’ Him Over Diddy Nightclub Shooting

Flex claimed Shyne knew what was really happening that night and was scared because of it.

Mark Elibert628 days ago

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