Bad Bunny’s latest offering El Último Tour Del Mundo has become the first all-Spanish language album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The Puerto Rican native sold 116,000 in equivalent album units, with 12,000 coming from album sales and 103,000 SEA units, which equates to 145.94 million on-demand streams, Billboard reports. El Último Tour Del Mundo is Bad Bunny's third album of the year and fourth album overall.

With El Último Tour Del Mundo, Bad Bunny has bested himself. This past March, his album YHLQMDLG bowed at No. 2 on the all-genre chart with 179,000 equivalent album units. At that moment, the project became the highest-charting all-Spanish language album ever, the biggest streaming week ever for a Latin album and the biggest week for a Latin title since December 2014 when Billboard started tracking albums by equivalent album units.

Before YHLQMDLG, the highest-ranked all-Spanish language project was Mana’s 2006 album Amar es Combatir at No. 4 and Shakira’s Fijación Oral: Vol. 1 from 2005. In early 2019, Bad Bunny scored his first No. 1 on the Top Latin Albums chart with X 100PRE and also landed 10 songs on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

Último Tour dethroned BTS’ Be from the top spot, which now sits at No. 3 after earning 55,000 album equivalent units in its second week on the chart. Be was leapfrogged by Miley Cyrus' Plastic Hearts. Her latest project amassed 60,000 units, a total that consisted of 38,000 streaming units, 20,000 in album sales, and 2,000 TEA units. This is Miley's 13th effort to crack the top 10.