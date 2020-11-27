Following the release of Bad Bunny’s new album El Último Tour Del Mundo, the Puerto Rican artist appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to perform the single “Yo Visto Así.”

He spoke with Fallon about the concept behind the album cover art and his acting debut on Narcos: Mexico. Bad Bunny also played a game where he had to sing the instructions for ordinary tasks in theatrical Auto-Tune improv.

Bad Bunny played “Yo Visto Así ” by himself, likely because he recently tested positive for COVID-19. Because it was confirmed that he caught the virus after performing at the Latin Grammys on Nov. 20, he had to cancel his performance at the American Music Awards two days later.

Speaking of "Yo Visto Así," Bad Bunny also dropped off the track's star-studded music video, which you can check out below.

El Último Tour Del Mundo is Bad Bunny’s third album of the year, for which he enlisted a number of notable artists, including Rosalía, ABRA, and Jhay Cortez. The latest project follows the release of YHLQMDLG in January and Las Que No Iban a Salir in May. He won a Latin Grammy for Best Reggaeton Performance for his YHLQMDLG song “Yo Perreo Sola,” and landed a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album on Tuesday. Overall, El Último Tour Del Mundo is the singer’s fourth album.