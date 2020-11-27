El Último Tour del Mundo, Bad Bunny's fourth album, has arrived.

Per the two-time 2021 Grammy Awards nominee, El Último Tour del Mundo (The Last Tour of the World) marks both his most personal and creatively ambitious work yet. The album was written and recorded during the quarantine era and boasts production from Mag, Tainy, Chris Jeday, Gaby Music, and more.

Bad Bunny has also assembled a top-tier selection of features including Rosalía, ABRA, and Jhay Cortez. La Paciencia, meanwhile, is once again aboard the new album as recording engineer.

Stream the 16-track new album below via Spotify:

The album's release is complemented by the debut of the official video for "Yo Visto Asi." The Stillz-directed video is stacked with guest stars like Karol G, Ricky Martin, Ruby Rose, Sofia Vergara, and more. Peep that below:

Back in February, Bad Bunny shared the collabs-filled YHLQMDLG, which ultimately went on to score a Best Latin Pop or Urban Album at the 2021 Grammys. This was followed in May by the surprise release of the Las Que No Iban a Salir compilation.

Earlier this week, a rep for Bad Bunny told the Associated Press that the artist had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, the rep added, he wasn't showing "any major symptoms." Also announced this month was Bad Bunny's acting debut, which is set to be a part of the forthcoming third season of Narcos: Mexico.