2 Chainz is celebrating the release of his new album So Help Me God with an outdoor parking lot concert.

Produced by the Parking Lot Concert series, the show is taking place at the Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia, which is south of Atlanta. The Parking Lot Concerts have hosted some big names over the last few months, including Travis Porter, Moneybagg Yo, Rick Ross, Young Dolph, Boosie Badazz, and Gucci Mane.



You can watch the official livestream above via YouTube Music.

2 Chainz marked his return with the arrival of his project So Help Me God on Friday. So Help Me God includes the singles "Quarantine Thick" with Mulatto and "Money Maker" with Lil Wayne. The album also features an A-list roster, with appearances from Ty Dolla Sign, Kanye West, Kevin Gates, Lil Duval, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, and others.