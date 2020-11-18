Travis Scott continues his philanthropic efforts with his newly formed Cactus Jack Foundation, a charitable organization that aims to empower youth through education and creative resources.

The Astroworld rapper announced the launch in conjunction with Houston's third annual Travis Scott Day, which was proclaimed to celebrate the artist's successful Astroworld Festival as well as his contributions to the city that raised him. The foundation agreed to a multi-year partnership with the city of Houston as well as the New School’s Parsons School of Design. Among its first initiatives is the kickoff of the HBCU Waymon Webster Scholarship program, named after Scott's grandfather.

"Waymon Webster was a Dean of the Prairie View A&M graduate school," Scott said in a press release. "My grandfather wanted me to take it all the way through college, I feel there is a power in education so to be able to give someone the opportunity to fulfill that dream as my papa thought for me is amazing."

Under the program, select HBCU students will have their tuition fees covered for the 2020-21 academic year. The first round of recipients, who were hand-selected by Scott, are currently enrolled in Morehouse College, Howard University, Texas Southern University, his mother’s alma mater Grambling State Universit, and Prairie View A&M University, which his father attended.

The partnership with Houston will benefit school and recreational programs, including the Cactus Jack Gardens—a community garden program in which elementary school students will learn nutritional skills and agricultural economics.

The foundation has also teamed up with Parsons to offer an unprecedented fashion design program that will bring the school's curriculum to Houston through My Brother’s Keeper. There will be an online certification program available to students nationwide via scholarships.

"Parsons is proud to partner with Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation to bring fashion education to high school students who have traditionally been underrepresented in creative disciplines," said Rachel Schreiber, executive dean of the New School’s Parsons School of Design. "Parsons and Travis Scott share a deep commitment to educating young designers who are just beginning their exploration of fashion and design. We are excited to collaborate with the Cactus Jack Foundation to offer this immersive course led by Parsons award-winning faculty."