Rolling Loud has announced the lineup and dates for its 2021 Miami festival after cancelling the 2020 event earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travis Scott, Post Malone, and ASAP Rocky are set to headline the festival, which will take place from May 7 to May 9. All Rolling Loud Miami 2020 tickets will be honored for the new 2021 dates, with additional tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. ET. The festival is expected to be the brand's first in-person festival since the start of the pandemic. Since the majority of Americans have been stuck inside this year, Rolling Loud announced a partnership with Twitch to launch digital music festivals via the streaming platform back in August.

In addition to all the headliners from the cancelled 2020 Rolling Loud Miami returning for the new dates, a representative for Rolling Loud confirmed that 99 percent of performers from the 2020 announcement will perform at the 2021 event. Rolling Loud also teased that further details about the festival will be announced "in the coming months."

Rolling Loud Miami isn't the only festival the brand will be hosting next year. Rolling Loud Portugal is currently scheduled to take place on July 9 and July 10, with Cardi B and Stormzy among those set to perform.

Tickets for the new Miami dates will be on sale here at 10 a.m. on Nov. 20.