As expected, the drama from Jeezy and Gucci Mane's Verzuz has spilled outside of Magic City.

Following the monumental moment, the self-proclaimed son of Pookie Loc, Quint "Leftside" Ross, is reportedly receiving death threats on social media.

"I’m gettin death threats and all," Ross wrote on Facebook per HipHopDX. "Let’s do it get me a new strap." Ross went on to share some of the trolls he's been receiving with his Facebook friends.

In 2005, Henry "Pookie Loc" Clark attempted to perform an armed robbery at Gucci Mane's home. Gucci responded by shooting and killing Clark. Although he was indicted for the murder, Gucci was acquitted of the crime because it was found that he acted in self-defense.

The murder came at the height of Jeezy and Gucci's beef. It also followed Jeezy's diss song, "Stay Strapped," in which he urged his fans and affiliates to steal Gucci Mane's So Icy chain.



Because Pookie Loc was a known affiliate for Jeezy, it is rumored that he was trying to fulfill this request when he was killed by Gucci.

This situation resulted in Gucci Mane's Jeezy diss song "The Truth." In the record, Gucci mentions the murder by rapping: "Go dig your partner up, nigga, bet he can’t say shit/And if you looking for the kid, I’ll be in Zone 6."



Gucci played and performed this track during his Verzuz with Jeezy, looking his opponent in the face while rapping these bars. And if that wasn't enough, Gucci made it clear that he felt no remorse for killing Pookie Loc, stating that he would be "smoking on Pookie Loc" at the afterparty.

Instead of meeting Gucci halfway, Jeezy elected to respond by trying to move past the situation for the betterment of the future. This didn't sit well with Ross.

"Boy that nigga disrespectful asf and jeezy boy I’m upset with you cuzz," he continued on Facebook.