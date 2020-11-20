Logic has purchased $6 million worth of Bitcoin.

The recently retired rapper took to his Stories to brag about his latest money move before concluding his video with some reassuring statements, like "Fuck it" and "YOLO."

At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is valued at 18,045.30 a piece.

Logic is no stranger to YOLO-esque decisions. He reportedly bought a rare first edition Charizard Pokémon card at a live auction last month for $226,000.

Logic has changed the name on his Twitter account to Bobby Bitcoin, which incorporates his new business venture with a reference to his alias Bobby Tarantino.

In July, Logic inked an exclusive deal with Twitch worth a reported seven figures. As part of their agreement, he will be required to stream weekly for a set number of hours.

The announcement of his Twitch deal came after he revealed his sixth studio album No Pressure would be his last. "It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father," Logic wrote at the time.

Months after No Pressure was released, Logic was forced to publicly confront his former label Def Jam for failing to pay Lil Keke for his contribution on the song "Man I Is."

Logic was also having an issue with Def Jam over the delayed delivery of his merch.