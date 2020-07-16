Logic has hit fans with some bittersweet news.

On Thursday night, the Maryland-bred rapper announced the release date for his much-anticipated sixth studio album, No Pressure. And the disappointing news? The project will serve as his swan song.

"Officially announcing my retirement with the release of 'No Pressure' executive produced by No I.D.," he tweeted, before confirming the album's July 24 drop date. "... It’s been a great decade. Now it’s time to be a great father."

No Pressure, the sequel to his 2014 debut Under Pressure, will arrive more than a year after Logic released the chart-topping project Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. The rapper teased No Pressure in a Reddit post earlier this year, telling fans the album would find him returning to his classic sound.

"I love you all and am excited for No Pressure. Bars on bars on bars," he wrote. "This new perspective of life has been amazing. Mainly spending time with family and little Bobby and just cooking up ... but i wanted to let you know how much i appreciate you all. It's just so fun experimenting and having fun with all music. But this next one is back to the roots for sure and I can't wait for you to hear it when the time is right. Little Bobby boy is so cute and the most adorable little man in da worlds! Lol seriously tho, keep supporting and know I'm always here to be that voice."

Keep it locked as more details about No Pressure roll in.