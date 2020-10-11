Logic's inner child is understandably stoked.

According to TMZ, the newly retired rapper is now the owner of a rare first edition Charizard Pokémon card, which he reportedly purchased for $226,000 during a live auction. Trading card investment company CardHops reports it was a record-breaking purchase, as it is "the highest known sale of the card."

Logic sent a tweet to fellow Pokémon card collector Logan Paul on Saturday, indicating he had won the Charizard auction.

But that wasn't the only addition to Logic's collection this week. The Maryland artist took to social media on Friday to show off a Pokémon base set box he purchased for $23,000. And guess what it included. A rare Raichu card and another Charizard.

Logic explained his passion for Pokémon cards in an Instagram post Saturday afternoon. He said he had loved the series as a kid, but could never afford the cards. But now that he has some coin in the bank, he's more than willing to splurge.

"When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn’t afford the cards," he wrote. "I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience."