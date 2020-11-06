Lil Durk has taken to Instagram to mourn the death of King Von, his fellow Chicagoan, close friend and collaborator.

“MY TWIN GONE. I LOVE YOU BABY BRO - D ROY !!!!!” the Chicago rapper wrote alongside a photo of Von.

Von was signed to Durk’s Only the Family label, under which Von dropped his breakout single “Crazy Story” in 2018. The 26-year-old subsequently released his debut album Grandson, Vol. 1 in 2019—and had a strong 2020 with his albums Levon James and Welcome to O’Block, the latter of which just arrived last week.

Durk also shared a post to his IG Story, which includes a photo of Von as well as two others from the OTF family who have seemingly passed away. “3 the hard way,” Durk wrote.

Von died early Friday morning in Atlanta after being wounded in a shooting that involved the police. The Atlanta Police Department later denied rumors that an officer shot him, saying it appeared he sustained injuries during an initial shootout between his group and another group. Two others were also killed during the incident. RIP King Von.