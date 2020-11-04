Denise Bidot may have responded to the rumors that she split up with Lil Wayne over his Donald Trump endorsement.

Gossip swirled today around the relationship of Wayne and Bidot, with several publications reporting that the rapper and his girlfriend called it quits after Weezy followed Ice Cube's lead and endorsed Donald Trump. However, a screenshot of a conversation between Twitter user @sstephs and Bidot casts that narrative into doubt. The former tagged Bidot in a celebratory post about her alleged split from Wayne. Bidot looks to have responded that the story was "absolutely false." Though Bidot appears to have deleted her tweets, the @sstephs side of the conversation is still visible.

It was a busy day scrubbing socials for Bidot. She deleted her Instagram and left a curt explanation as to why on Twitter. When a fan asked why she made the decision to abandon the platform, Bidot replied that she was simply "over it."

If Bidot did split from Wayne over his Trump endorsement, it would be the harshest response in a round of full-throated criticisms lobbed at the rapper after he teamed up with the president. Rappers from 50 Cent to Lil Jon called out Wayne on social media after he shared his support for Trump's Platinum Plan.

The rapper endorsements seem to be something of a strategy for Trump, who has rolled out appearances from Wayne and Lil Pump ahead of Election Day.