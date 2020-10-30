Following Lil Wayne's unfortunate endorsement of Donald Trump and his "Platinum Plan," the hip-hop community has reacted to Weezy's post.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump," tweeted Wayne on Thursday, much to the disappointment of many of his fans. "Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done." The photo was posted alongside the statement and shows the two posing together, with no social distancing, and a hint of desperation in both of their eyes.

Among the first rappers to call out Wayne for the post was 50 Cent, who until very recently had expressed interest in voting for Trump over Joe Biden due to the latter's proposed tax increase. "Oh no Wayne, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE," tweeted Fif. The New York native previously indicated he wasn't on board with how much in taxes he would have to pay if Biden wins, but his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler has since spoken with him and indicated that he is "absolutely" supporting Biden.

He's far from the only rapper to call out Wayne for the photo, in which they're both giving half-assed thumbs up gestures, as Royce Da 5'9" has expressed his disappointment, too. "This ain’t the Iconic Genius that said. {And I Quote} 'Bitch, real G’z move in silence like lasagna,'" he wrote in an Instagram post. "I rebuke you, Satan ... Stay away from our [goat emoji] .. And Wayne would’ve NEVER worn a shirt to the White House."

The so-called "Platinum Plan" that Wayne endorsed was supposedly assisted by Ice Cube, which promises to pump billions of dollars into Black communities across the country. Wayne has previously garnered criticism to his response to police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Check out some other reactions to Wayne, including thoughts from Lil Jon and Questlove, below.