Bad Bunny will make his acting debut in Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico.

Rolling Stone reports that the singer will play Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of the Narco Juniors gang, headed by Ramon Arellano Felix (Manuel Masalva). According to a press release, the gang is comprised of “rich, well-connected kids from upper society who fell in with the cartel life for the money, drugs, and violence.”

Bad Bunny first shared the news of his involvement with the Netflix series in a Rolling Stone interview in May. He said he had been shooting scenes for the series earlier this year, before the pandemic shut down production.

Season 3 is set in the 1990s, and spotlights the time when globalization and the drug business met head-on. The show will focus on “the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters." It will also chronicle "a new generation of Mexican kingpins" and a "war" in wich "truth is the first casualty—and every arrest, murder, and take-down only pushes real victory further away.”

The third season of Narcos: Mexico will also feature Luis Gerardo Méndez, Alberto Guerra, and Luisa Rubino. Season regulars like Scoot McNairy, José María Yázpik, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda, and Gorka Lasaosa will make their return. While the series has resumed production in Mexico, a premiere date hasn’t been set yet.

In addition to his acting pursuits, Bad Bunny has already released two projects this year: YHLQMDLG in February and Las Que No Iban a Salir in May.