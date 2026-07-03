blink-182's Historic 'Take Off Your Pants and Jacket,' the First No. 1 Punk Album: A Closer Look
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The album's 25th anniversary is being celebrated with a Complex LA pop-up.Trace William Cowen
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blink-182 Celebrates 182nd Day of the Year, 'TOYPAJ' Anniversary With Complex Pop-Up: What to Know
Celebrate 'Take Off Your Pants and Jacket,' not to mention blink's generations-spanning legacy, at this exclusive Complex LA pop-up.Trace William Cowen
From skateboarding and punk to hip-hop, Vans has been a part of youth culture for decades.Shinnie Park
Judging by the footage from the small 100-plus capacity pubs, it looks like the six-date 'Best Night Of Your Life Pub Tour' lived up to its name.James Keith