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Brady Ebert playing a bright pink electric guitar on stage, wearing a beanie and graphic t-shirt, with purple lighting in the background.
Music

Turnstile's Former Guitarist Now Facing First-Degree Attempted Murder Charge, Possible Life Sentence

Brady Ebert, former Turnstile guitarist, is accused of striking the father of lead vocalist Brendan Yates with his car.

Trace William Cowen76 days ago
Travis Barker poses with Clipse's Malice and Pusha T at Coachella
Music

Clipse Joined by blink-182's Travis Barker for Coachella Performance

The blink drummer and prolific producer was behind the drums for "Chains & Whips," "Popular Demand," and more during the set.

Trace William Cowen94 days ago
Tyson Ritter on stage playing a light blue bass guitar, wearing a white "Rejects" baseball jersey, singing into a microphone.
Music

All-American Rejects Aim for 'Pure Connection' by Playing Free Shows Amid Industry Ticket Price Woes

AAR takes their catalog of bangers out on the road for a house party tour.

Trace William Cowen414 days ago
Two individuals in dark clothing and jewelry, one wearing sunglasses. The setting is dimly lit.
Style

Alex Moss on How Ken Carson's 'Generational' New Album Inspired Latest Custom Piece for Opium Artist

The custom buckle features a Isaac Garza-designed logo for Carson's new album, out next month.

Trace William Cowen475 days ago
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A dynamic stage performance with a singer crouching and holding a microphone, surrounded by musicians and a guitarist. Smoke fills the stage.
Music

Playboi Carti Declares 'I AM MUSIC' With Long-Awaited New Album

The 'WLR' follow-up is undoubtedly the most-anticipated album in recent memory.

Trace William Cowen489 days ago
Kanye West in sunglasses wearing a black shirt, and Travis Barker with tattoos in a blue shirt holding drumsticks.
Music

Ye Says He Spoke With Travis Barker After Bhad Bhabie's "Carnival"-Sampling Bama Diss (UPDATE)

"I’m not cool with being put in the middle of all of this," Ye said.

Trace William Cowen505 days ago
Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, Joaquin Phoenix, and Sid Vicious are shown in a collage.
Music

Ye References 'Chappelle's Show,' Joaquin Phoenix, Sid Vicious Amid Nazism Controversy

The 2010 mockumentary 'I'm Still Here,' featuring Diddy, chronicled Phoenix's acting retirement fakeout.

Trace William Cowen510 days ago
Bob Bryar of My Chemical Romance
Music

Former My Chemical Romance Drummer Bob Bryar Is Dead at 44

His body was discovered at his Tennessee home.

Trey Alston593 days ago
deryck playing guitar
Music

Sum 41 Frontman Deryck Whibley Accuses Former Manager and Mentor Greig Nori of Grooming and Abuse (UPDATE)

Whibley reveals the alleged abuse in his just-released book 'Walking Disaster,' named after the Sum song of the same name.

Trace William Cowen646 days ago
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Music artist performing on stage with microphone and backup dancer in the background. Wearing black hoodie and pants
Music

Lil Jon on How His Early Exposure to Punk Expanded His Mind and Ultimately Led Him to Crunk Superstardom

Like punk rock, Jon says crunk music "was an expression of the youth" during its initial rise.

Trace William Cowen836 days ago
tom morello and billie joe armstrong are pictured
Music

Tom Morello Responds to Conservatives Having Meltdown Over Green Day’s Updated “American Idiot” Lyrics

Despite Green Day having been a very vocal punk band for more than three decades now, some conservatives apparently missed the memo.

Trace William Cowen925 days ago
travis barker playing drums
Music

Travis Barker Shuts Down Troll Doubting Clip of Him Playing With One Arm: 'You Need to Get Laid'

Barker is back on the road next February with Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge for the continuation of blink-182's world tour.

Trace William Cowen972 days ago
supreme and sick of it all shirts
Style

Supreme Sued by Hardcore Band Sick of It All Over Mobb Deep Collab Shirts

While the lawsuit focuses on a Supreme collaboration from this June, the dispute over the logo dates back several years.

Trace William Cowen1003 days ago
mgk performing live
Music

Watch Machine Gun Kelly Honor Fan’s Wish to Be Punched in Face During Show

The fan held up a handwritten sign during MGK's performance that read "I just came from Mexico 4 u 2 punch me in the face."

Trace William Cowen1109 days ago
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