50 Cent stays on brand by offering his unsolicited 2 cents on Lil Wayne's relationship status.

On Wednesday, the G-Unit rapper took to Twitter to respond to a TMZ report that claims Denise Bidot broke up with Weezy after several months of dating. The purported cause of the split? Wayne's recent support for President Donald Trump—a move that was heavily criticized among fans and celebrities, including Fif.

"Dumped,😳 you can’t dump little wayne," 50 wrote on Twitter in response to the TMZ report, suggesting Bidot was easily replaceable. "Now you can leave, if you going than go but somebody’s waiting for the job. LOL."

Shortly after the breakup rumors began circulating, Bidot took to Twitter to claim she did not call it quits.

"I Did NOT!" wrote Bidot, who reportedly supported Joe Biden. "This is absolutely false."

Thought Bidot denied the reports she had initiated the split, she did not indicate whether she and Wayne were still together. The situation became even more confusing Wednesday, after Wayne posted a tweet in which he called himself "an eternal fire and burning love."

It's unclear whether Wayne was addressing the backlash over his support for Trump, the rumors surrounding his relationship with Denise, or something else entirely.