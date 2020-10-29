Lil Wayne received backlash on Thursday after sharing a few positive words on President Donald Trump.

The Young Money boss shared a Twitter photo of him standing next POTUS while giving the thumbs-up sign. Weezy claimed he just had a "great meeting" with Trump about his administration's plan to help the Black community. Wayne praised Trump's work on criminal justice reform and highlighted the so-called "Platinum Plan," an Ice Cube-assisted initiative that will purportedly put billions of dollars into black communities.

"Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," Wayne captioned the photo. "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

Wayne, who was previously criticized over statements on police brutality and Black Lives Matter, didn't explicitly endorse Trump's presidency; however, many Twitter users took issue over the supportive message, which comes just days before the 2020 presidential election.

