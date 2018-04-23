Tyler, the Creator premiered an interview, which featured himself in the role of interviewer and interviewee, during a live stream put on by Adobe for the company's Adobe MAX 2020 Creativity Conference on Wednesday.

During the interview, which saw Tyler play the character of a New Yorker rocking a Yankees cap, the Igor artist talked about his favorite places, movies, albums, and much more.

Although he had trouble naming the fifth, Tyler said N.E.R.D's In Search of..., Eminem's Marshall Mathers LP, Pharrell's In My Mind, and Erykah Badu's Mama's Gun were some of his favorite albums. When asked what artists he'd want to work with that were either dead or alive, Tyler responded by naming Amy Winehouse, Michael Jackson from the Off the Wall era, and Jamiroquai's Jay Kay.

When asked (once again by himself in a different outfit) what advice he would give himself at 18, Tyler replied by saying he probably wouldn't say much as whatever choices he did make at the time worked out pretty well for him over a decade later. The one piece of advice he was willing to give was related to being careful with the things you post on the internet as people tend to scour your old posts in an effort to make you look bad.

His favorite movies? 2004's Napoleon Dynamite, 2001's Scary Movie 2, 2016's 20th Century Women, and 2003's The Cat in the Hat. Tyler named some of those same movies in a 2019 interview he did with GQ for their Men of the Year special. Tyler also said that Gold Coast in Australia, Switzerland's Geneva, and Seattle are some of his favorite places to visit.

You can check out Tyler's interview, which was edited by D'Anthony Hamilton on Adobe Premiere, up top or by heading here. The star-studded event also boasted appearances from Zendaya, Awkwafina, and many more. The conference and free live stream will conclude on Thursday, October 22 with guests Gwyneth Paltrow, Wes Anderson, Common, Taika Waititi, and others.

Last month, Tyler took to social media to urge people to vote in the upcoming election. "Please, if you are young and your fucking back don't hurt go to them polls and cast a fucking vote," he said in the clip. "I see the light... and a lot of y'all gonna be like, 'My vote doesn't matter and they're gonna pick who they want,' yeah you weird ass n***a keep that up."