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Complex UK’s EIC crowns the Top 20 UK culture heroes of the year.Joseph JP Patterson
Multit-talent Tayla Parx wants the music industry to invest more into mental health resources for songwriters, singers, and musicians.Kennedy Rasberry
Hannah Flores, Julius Campbell and Trae Nguyen are finalists of the Welcome Toronto Creators Program, aimed at finding emerging BIPOC creators and artists.Vivek Jacob
XQ & Pop-Up Magazine Productions are launching a XQ Super School Live Tour with the help of Marc Ecko, Hebru Brantley and many more.Alyson Lewis