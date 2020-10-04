Megan Thee Stallion was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, but she also found time to appear in two separate sketches during the show.

In a snappy music video, Meg tackled dating during a pandemic alongside recently-promoted cast member Ego Nwodim. With both of them wearing face masks, Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, and Pete Davidson wonder what their faces actually look like. "Ain't seen your whole face but I know your dog's name," raps Davidson, only for Ego and Meg to tell all three of them to shut up.

"He don't care about your health he just wanna see you topless, pulling up to his crib swallowing his droplets," Meg raps in one particularly punchy line. "They tryna' catch corona for the 'WAP.'" Chris Rock, who hosted the episode, appears near the end of the video, suspecting what people might be hiding under their face masks.

Since the NBA restarted its season following the end of the last SNL episode, the NBA bubble was treated to a sketch. Megan showed up there, too, as a woman drafted to come join an NBA player in the bubble.

Her appearances in the sketches were also accompanied by two passionate performances, one of "Savage" and "Don't Stop" featuring Young Thug. Lighting up the stage, she shared a message with the viewers of the show. "We need to protect our Black women and love our Black women," she said, "Because at the end of the day we need our Black women."

Watch both sketches Megan featured in above.