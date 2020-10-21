While Sada Baby seemed unashamed when fans first dug up his old, offensive tweets, the “Whole Lotta Choppas” rapper has since changed his tune.

In a new video he posted to Instagram, the Detroit native apologized for his callousness and addressed his comments regarding homosexuality and sexual assault.

“My first initial response to the tweets on my story may give people the idea that I don't sympathize with females that have been raped or situations,” Sada said. “I'm almost 30-years-old and I don't fuckin' tweet, don't got the password to my Twitter, none of that... That's old shit that you can't judge me on. As far as the homophobic tweets, I got homosexuals that work at my label, you feel me, that's personally worked with me. I deal with him twice, two, three times out the month.”

He also addressed his remarks about colorism. “My baby brother is blacker than Lil Yachty,” he explained. “You can't think I'm a colorist. All that shit is just some old shit from when a n***a was young and just wildin' out.”

Sada likened his behavior and those tweets—which he said he wrote in 2011 when he was around 18-years-old—to what trolling is today. He also stressed that he doesn’t view the world in the same way now, and has matured since then. “I'm apologizing for my old views,” he said. "That sh*t is not acceptable."

When the tweets first resurfaced, Sada showed little remorse. “FYI @asylumrecords runs my Twitter so y’all tweetin them n not me,” he said. “I don’t have the twitter app on my phone. You gotta understand everybody ain’t removed from who they is. I’m fucked up in the head kuz that’s how I was raised. God n my grandmas the only judges I care for.”

The rapper has been blowing up since the release of his viral “Whole Lotta Choppas” song and the remix with Nicki Minaj, leading him to surpass one million followers on Instagram.