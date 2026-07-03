Sada Baby

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Sada Baby with a beard and wide eyes wearing an orange shirt against a plain gray background.
Music

Sada Baby Arrested for Alleged Possession of a Controlled Substance in Michigan

Sada was previously arrested in January, with the latest arrest reported to be related to that incident.

Trace William Cowen463 days ago
Singer JMSN performs onstage during the Smokin' Grooves Festival at The Queen Mary on June 16, 2018 in Long Beach, California./Sada Baby performs onstage during the “Our Community First Action Inc.” Detroit Concert at The Crofoot on September 17, 2024 in Pontiac, Michigan.
Music

Viral JMSN Song "Soft Spot" Gets '955 Remix' With Sada Baby

It's a Detroit link-up between JMSN and Sada Baby on the viral cut.

Jaelani Turner-Williams591 days ago
Screenshot from E 40 Sada Baby video
Music

E-40 Shares New Video "It's Hard Not To" f/ Sada Baby

E-40 has shared his new single and accompanying music video for "It's Hard Not To" with Sada Baby. The song will appear on 40's new album 'Rule of Thumb.'

tara mahadevan1623 days ago
Trippie Redd - "Trip at Knigh"
Music

Listen to Trippie Redd's New Album 'Trip at Knight' f/ Juice WRLD, XXXTentacion, and More

Trippie Redd has a tour to support the album that is set to begin on Aug. 25. Also, he curated an art exhibit at The Gallery in Los Angeles.

Xavier Hamilton1792 days ago
blac-chyna
Pop Culture

Blac Chyna's Rep Says Her Twitter Was Hacked After 'Tyga Loves Trans' Tweet

After a controversial tweet was posted from Blac Chyna's Twitter account, her rep claims that the account was hacked and that Chyna did not send it herself.

Joe Price1808 days ago
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bfb-da-packman
Music

BfB Da Packman Shares Album 'Fat N****s Need Love Too' f/ Benny the Butcher, Coi Leray, Sada Baby, and More

BfB Da Packman has shared his debut album, 'Fat N****s Need Love Too,' which includes features from Benny the Butcher, Coi Leray, Sada Baby, and more.

tara mahadevan1847 days ago
Sada Baby — "Little While" featuring Big Sean and Hit-Boy
Music

Sada Baby Unleashes New Single and Video for "Little While" f/ Big Sean and Hit-Boy

Sada Baby continues to prove that he’s one of rap’s most versatile characters by attacking the Hit-Boy instrumental with his signature south-paw style.

Xavier Hamilton1886 days ago
all-black
Music

ALLBLACK Shares 'TY4FWM' Album f/ Vince Staples, Drakeo the Ruler, Mozzy, and More

ALLBLACK has dropped off his new album 'TY4FWM,' which boasts features from fellow California artists like Vince Staples, Drakeo the Ruler, Mozzy, and more.

tara mahadevan1897 days ago
Sada Baby performs during The Decent Exposure Tour
Music

Sada Baby Criticized for Wishing Death on Lil Nas X: 'Lord We Said Nas X, Not DMX' (UPDATE)

Instead of strictly praying for the Dark Man X, Sada Baby decided to ask God why he didn’t put this evil on Lil Nas X following Nas's latest video.

Xavier Hamilton1928 days ago
sada nicki
Music

Sada Baby Talks Fallout Surrounding Nicki Minaj “Whole Lotta Choppas” Remix: ‘Her Fanbase Is Like a Cult’

Sada Baby said on 'No Jumper' that he thinks his “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix with Nicki Minaj was a catalyst for being targeted on Twitter last October.

tara mahadevan1968 days ago
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sada baby apology
Music

Sada Baby Apologizes for Past Offensive Tweets: 'That Sh*t Is Not Acceptable'

While Sada Baby was unapologetic about his offensive tweets, the rapper has now taken to Instagram to express regret for what he describes as his past views.

tara mahadevan2095 days ago
Sada Baby performs during the WJBL Big Show at Little Caesars Arena
Music

Sada Baby Responds to Backlash Over His Offensive Tweets

After becoming a trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday, Sada Baby took to Instagram where he told his critics that he's not swayed by the backlash.

Xavier Hamilton2095 days ago
"Whole Lotta Choppas" Remix
Music

Nicki Minaj Links With Sada Baby for "Whole Lotta Choppas" Remix

After putting TikTok in the blender by having everyone and their mom doing the Pee-wee Herman, Sada Baby is taking "Whole Lotta Choppas" to the next level.

Xavier Hamilton2100 days ago
blueface tour
Music

Blueface, NLE Choppa, Asian Doll, and More Live It Up on the Road in New "Tour" Video

The track also features appearances by 9lokkNine, Sada Baby, and Kiddo Curry.

Joshua Espinoza2281 days ago

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