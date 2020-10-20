It has become customary for fans to dig up old tweets to see if a celebrity that has found fame is worthy of their fandom. Unfortunately for Sada Baby, he fell victim to this when people discovered a series of politically incorrect tweets from years prior. Some artists would apologize, lament, and withdraw from social media after this. But, you must be new to Sada if you think he's taking that route.

After becoming a trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday, Sada Baby took to Instagram where he told his critics that he's not swayed by the backlash.

"Y'all kan find every and any old tweet in the world from me. I don't kare. I'm not even logged into my twitter and haven't been for months," the Detroit native said on his IG Stories. "Y'all kaint kancel a nigga who was never part of that fake ass world anyway."

He also revealed that he doesn't run his Twitter account anymore.

"FYI @asylumrecords runs my Twitter so y’all tweetin them n not me," Sada Baby said. " don’t have the twitter app on my phone. You gotta understand everybody ain’t removed from who they is. I’m fucked up in the head kuz that’s how I was raised. God n my grandmas the only judges I care for."

Just yesterday, Sada Baby eclipsed more than one million followers on Instagram. This happened in large part due to the attention he gained after Nicki Minaj jumped on the remix of his hit song, "Whole Lotta Choppas." Yet, that attention led fans to sift through his old tweets for any undesirable comments. In the process, they found a slew of tweets commenting on darker-skinned Black women, insinuating rape, and other remarks.

