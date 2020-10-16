After putting TikTok in the blender by having everyone and their mom doing the Pee-wee Herman, Sada Baby is taking things to the next level with the help of the queen, Nicki Minaj.

On Friday, Nicki Minaj hopped on the "Whole Lotta Choppas" remix. This track was already blazing through social media, but Nicki's presence will undoubtedly give Sada Baby the Barbz boost he needs to climb the charts. Both Sada and Nicki took to social media just hours before the remix's release to announce the song.

"I told you I was finna shock the world," Sada said in a quote tweet of Minaj's original post. "Stay tuned"

Minaj's presence on a track is always a gift. But, this feature is particularly special because she took time away from being a new mother to bless Sada with a verse.

Listen to Sada Baby's remix of "Whole Lotta Choppas" featuring Nicki Minaj below.