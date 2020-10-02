Nas has shared the new video for his King’s Disease album cut “Spicy,” featuring Fivio Foreign and ASAP Ferg.

Using New York City as a backdrop, Nas linked with his NYC fellow natives, Fivio and Ferg, for the anthemic hit, which includes cameos from AZ, Cormega, Jungle, and others.

“Spicy” appeared on Nas’ new album King’s Disease, which was entirely produced by Hit-Boy and includes features from Big Sean, Lil Durk, The Firm, Don Toliver, and more. The LP is Nas’ first after two years, following the release of 2018’s Nasir. In late August, Nas released the visual for “Ultra Black” with a guest verse from Hit-Boy, which has since garnered over 3 million views on YouTube.

Watch the video for “Spicy” at the top.