There have been fewer more bizarre or longer standing feuds than Nick Cannon's beef with Eminem. But now, it seems like Em and Cannon have finally buried the hatchet, at least according to KXNG Crooked.

On Wednesday, the Shady Records artist told a fan on Twitter that Cannon and Eminem are no longer enemies.

KXNG Crooked's comments were in response to a fan claiming that his former Slaughterhouse group member, Royce da 5'9", crossed enemy lines by meeting with Nick Cannon.

Royce recently posted a picture with Nick Cannon at his Heaven Studios in Detroit on Instagram.

This post left Eminem fans confused as Royce is one of Em's closest friends and most vocal confidants. It even seemingly caught D12 member, Bizzare, off guard.

But according to KXNG Crooked, this meeting was within the guidelines of loyalty since both Eminem and Nick Cannon have moved passed the situation.

"It’s over," Crooked explained.