Both Jack Harlow and Tyler Herro came into 2020 as highly touted prospects but were still showered with skepticism. Flash forward, and Herro proved himself on the court with a torrid playoff run, while Harlow racked up hit singles. So, it's only right that these rising stars solidified their connection with a song and music video.

On Thursday, Harlow dropped said single, "Tyler Herro," obviously named after the Miami Heat sharpshooter. The song is laced with an instrumental produced by Boi-1da and Scott Storch, a beat that gives off a celebratory feel that mirrors the accolades Herro and Harlow accumulated during their rookie seasons.

"My homeboy Tyler, he play in South Beach," Harlow raps. "He told me this Summer he gone fix my jumper/I told Boi-1da that we might got a thumper/I been trying to pop, now I’m on like Shumpert."

Harlow really solidified himself as a force to be reckoned with through his smash single "What's Poppin'." Along with going three-times platinum, the track also caught the attention of GOATs like Lil Wayne, who decided to hop on the remix.

While Harlow was making an impression in the rap game, Herro was hitting the ground running in South Beach. The Heat became the surprise of the bubble when they made it to the NBA Finals, pushing LeBron and the Lakers to six games. Although Herro dropped 37 points in the Eastern Conference Finals to help get Miami to the championship series, he had already made a name for himself as a confident shooter before being quarantined in Orlando.

Both Harlow and Herro are dripping with charisma, which is evident in the music video for "Tyler Herro" which features appearances from Druski and was filmed at Lou Williams' home in Atlanta.

Watch the video for Jack Harlow's "Tyler Herro" above.