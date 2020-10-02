October is turning out to be a big month for new music. In the first week, we received new releases from 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, who finally dropped their highly-anticipated project Savage Mode II. After a four-year hiatus, Bryson Tiller is back with his third studio album, Anniversary, which arrives on the fifth anniversary of his debut project, Trapsoul. Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug teamed up for the raunchy hit “Don’t Stop,” and ASAP Ferg addressed the rumors of his split from ASAP Mob on “Big ASAP.” Westside Gunn, Ari Lennox, Fivio Foreign, and YG also dropped off new records.

Check out the best new music of the week below. And follow our playlist on Spotify to catch up on the latest drops here.