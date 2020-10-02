ASAP Ferg insists he is still a part of ASAP Mob, contrary to what other members have claimed.

The Harlem rapper returned Thursday with his much-anticipated “Big ASAP” single featuring Monica. Ferg announced the track during an interview with Hot 97’s Ebro Darden this week, after he was pressed about status within the Mob. His fellow crew members ASAP Illz and ASAP Bari recently claimed Ferg was no longer part of the collective. Ferg told Ebro he would address the situation and clear everything up in “Big ASAP.”

“It was something super petty, but to make a long story short ... I address it in a song called 'Big ASAP' that I'm adding on to the project in a week," Ferg said. "You're gonna get all the answers you want out of that song.”

He continued: “They gave me promo I couldn't pay for. That A is still in my name, that A is still tatted on me."

The song doesn’t take shots at Illz or Bari, but simply makes it known that Ferg is still very much a part of the Mob: “The propaganda bring you up to bring you back down/How you gonna kick a leader of ASAP out/I keep my foot on these n***as neck till they pass out.”

You can stream “Big ASAP” now on Apple Music or via Spotify below.

The track comes one week after Ferg delivered Floor Seats II, which which included appearances by Lil Wayne, Tyga, Nicki Minaj, and more. The rapper is also expected to perform his "Dennis Rodman" track on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Friday.