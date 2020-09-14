NLE Choppa continues his spiritual awakening by taking aim at Travis Scott's new McDonald's meal.

On Saturday, Choppa took to Twitter where he urged his fans to exchange their Travis Scott burgers for a healthier plant-based meal.

"Put them Travis Scott burgers down go to the farmers market go eat some vegetables," Choppa tweeted. "eat plant based foods."

Choppa has been on a spiritual journey. He has recently confessed to fans that he's not interested in making music that's centered around violence anymore. He's also started a new YouTube channel called "Awakened Choppa" on which he documents his new, holistic lifestyle.

This objection to McDonald's seems to be part of NLE's path to enlightenment. While a lot of the attention will be focused on him mentioning Travis Scott, Choppa also attempted to explain that the food one eats can impact their physical and mental health.

"Eat healthy man that food y’all eating can fucc with your mental too," the rapper wrote.

And when a fan replied by saying plant-based food is nasty to her, Choppa empathized and told her that it's just because her body is used to eating a certain type of way. The rapper told her that detoxing and taking her diet seriously will allow her to fully appreciate plant-based meals.