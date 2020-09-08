Tuesday began in the same fashion as any other pandemic era Tuesday, with the morning bringing with it the reminder that today is no different from any other day, save for one notable exception for certain lucky La Flame fans.

Indeed, Sept. 8 marked the launch of the much-discussed Travis Scott and McDonald's collab campaign. The collab, as previously reported, includes a re-imagined logo and a line of (soon-to-be-found-on-eBay) uniforms for employees. Additionally, fans have the option to head down to the nearest participating McDonald's location to procure the Travis Scott meal complete with a cheese-adorned Quarter Pounder and a Sprite.

"I couldn't be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald's collaboration to life," Scott said earlier this month when making a joint announcement with the fast food giants about the collab, which will also see both entities exploring charity opportunities together. "We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can't wait for people to see what we have in store."

In addition to standing as the latest (and arguably most) high-profile collab for Scott, the McDonald's link-up marks the first time since 1992 that the restaurant has featured a public figure's name on the menu in any capacity.

On launch day, McDonald's let loose an official ad, which you can enjoy in full at the top of this page.

Travis had to celebrate the launch by pulling up to a McDonald's in Downey City, California to order his very own meal. Surrounded by fans, he looked visibly excited to see the turnout in his red Ferrari.

Scott also turned up with the crowd, as seen here in his IG Live.

As a bonus, the McDonald's x Travis Scott launch day has also resulted in a litany of playfully tweeted jokes and other meme-spawning commentary. Sample that below, then head here for more info how to bag a Travis Scott meal.