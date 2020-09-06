NLE Choppa seems to have had a change of heart about his lyrical content.

On Saturday, the Memphis native told his Twitter followers that he's not interested in giving them any more lyrics that were inspired by violence.

"Ion Rap Bout Violence Nomo. If You Hear It From Me It’s A Old Song I Wanna Spread Positivity And Wake People Up," Choppa tweeted. "I’ll Still Drop Them For Y’all Tho But Just Know I’m On To Better I’m Tryna grow I Got More To Talk about Now."

He accompanied this with a snippet of a song that proves he can rap about content that doesn't involve crime and danger.

This comes on the heels of NLE Choppa making a spiritual turn. Last week, the rapper launched a new YouTube channel called "Awakened Choppa." On this channel, Choppa showcases his holistic lifestyle which includes tending to his garden.